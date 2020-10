9. Breads

Even the grainiest, healthiest-seeming wheat brand can be packed with processed vegetable oil and added sugars, says Stangland. She recommends buying loaves at your local bakery; they’ll include only a handful of ingredients and none of the preservatives (e.g., added sugar and salt) that you’d find in a typical loaf from a grocery-store aisle.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!