15 of the Best Summer Beers Made for the Beach

Summer, more than any other time in the year, is synonymous with beer. Outdoor activities just seem to be that much better with a cold one in hand. And where better for those summer chill sessions than the beach?

Beach drinking isn’t for amateurs though. In many places, it’s illegal to drink on the beach, so you have to do your research before partaking. Insulated growlers from companies like Patagonia, Mizu, Hydroflask and more are one way to conceal your beverage, but do so at your own risk.

Another hot tip: Cans are definitely the way to go. Bottles are clunky and difficult to get rid of. Cans, on the other hand, stack neatly and can be crushed when finished. Whenever looking for portable drinking options, cans should be your first option.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the best beers for beach time this summer, all available in a can to optimize your drinking experience. And always remember, drink responsibly and never drink and drive.

