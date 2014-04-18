1. The Historic Manhattan

This one is taken from Harry Johnson’s New & Improved Bartender’s Manual, 1882. Harry even advises on the addition of absinthe: “It is for the customer to decide, whether to use absinthe or not. This is a very popular drink at the present day. It is the bartender’s duty to ask the customer whether he desires his drink dry or sweet.”

The Glass: Martini or Coupe

The Ingredients:

1½ fl oz whiskey

1½ fl oz vermouth

1–2 dashes sugar syrup*

1–2 dashes orange bitters

squeeze of lemon peel

The Instructions: “Stir up well; strain into a fancy cocktail glass; squeeze a piece of lemon peel on top, and serve.”

*To make sugar syrup, bring 1 cup sugar and 17 fl oz water to a boil in a pan, stirring constantly, then simmer for around 5 minutes until the sugar is dissolved. Let cool completely, then store for up to a month in the refrigerator in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid.