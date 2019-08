10. Painkiller

The Glass: Collins or tiki mug

The Ingredients:

2 fl oz dark rum (Pusser’s is used on the island)

2 fl oz pineapple juice

1 fl oz orange juice

1 fl oz coconut cream

ice cubes

orange slice

cherry

The Instructions: Shake all the ingredients with ice and strain into a glass over lots of fresh ice. Garnish with an orange slice and a cherry.