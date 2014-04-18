11. Rattlesnake

This recipe is taken from Harry Craddock’s 1930 Savoy Cocktail Book, where it caters for six people and bears the line: “So called because it will either cure Rattlesnake bite, or kill Rattlesnakes, or make you see them.”

The Glass: Martini or coupe

The Ingredients:

2 fl oz rye whiskey

dash absinthe

4 tsp lemon juice

3 tsp egg white

2 tsp sugar syrup

ice cubes

The Instructions: Shake all the ingredients briskly with ice and fine strain into a glass and serve.