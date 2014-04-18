Food & Drink

20 Cocktail Recipes Every Man Should Know How to Make

Rattlesnake
Rattlesnake

11. Rattlesnake

This recipe is taken from Harry Craddock’s 1930 Savoy Cocktail Book, where it caters for six people and bears the line: “So called because it will either cure Rattlesnake bite, or kill Rattlesnakes, or make you see them.”

The Glass: Martini or coupe

The Ingredients:

  • 2 fl oz rye whiskey
  • dash absinthe
  • 4 tsp lemon juice
  • 3 tsp egg white
  • 2 tsp sugar syrup
  • ice cubes

The Instructions: Shake all the ingredients briskly with ice and fine strain into a glass and serve.

