12. Mint Julep

The Glass: Julep or highball

The Ingredients:

1 sprig of mint

2 fl oz bourbon whiskey

3 tsp sugar syrup

ice cubes

crushed ice

2 sprigs of mint

The Instructions: Muddle the sprig of mint in a mixing glass with the bourbon and sugar syrup. Add ice and shake. Strain into a glass or cup over crushed ice, stir, and top with more crushed ice. Garnish with 2 sprigs of mint.