13. Sazerac

Sazerac is the king of all the cocktails. It might be one to aspire to but it’s great to aim high.

The Glass: Rocks

The Ingredients:

absinthe to coat

2 fl oz rye whiskey

½ tsp sugar syrup

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

ice cubes

lemon zest twist

The Instructions: Coat the inside of a glass with a little absinthe and then discard it. Build the rest of the ingredients in a mixing glass, slowly stirring over ice, and strain into a rocks glass. Squeeze the oil from the lemon zest twist over the surface of the drink and either drop in the zest or discard it.