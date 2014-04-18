Food & Drink

20 Cocktail Recipes Every Man Should Know How to Make

Sazerac
13. Sazerac

Sazerac is the king of all the cocktails. It might be one to aspire to but it’s great to aim high.

The Glass: Rocks

The Ingredients:

  • absinthe to coat
  • 2 fl oz rye whiskey
  • ½ tsp sugar syrup
  • 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
  • ice cubes
  • lemon zest twist

The Instructions:  Coat the inside of a glass with a little absinthe and then discard it. Build the rest of the ingredients in a mixing glass, slowly stirring over ice, and strain into a rocks glass. Squeeze the oil from the lemon zest twist over the surface of the drink and either drop in the zest or discard it.

