13. Sazerac
Sazerac is the king of all the cocktails. It might be one to aspire to but it’s great to aim high.
The Glass: Rocks
The Ingredients:
- absinthe to coat
- 2 fl oz rye whiskey
- ½ tsp sugar syrup
- 2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters
- ice cubes
- lemon zest twist
The Instructions: Coat the inside of a glass with a little absinthe and then discard it. Build the rest of the ingredients in a mixing glass, slowly stirring over ice, and strain into a rocks glass. Squeeze the oil from the lemon zest twist over the surface of the drink and either drop in the zest or discard it.Back to top