14. Old Fashioned

The Glass: Highball or rocks

The Ingredients:

1 tsp sugar syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2½ fl oz bourbon whiskey

orange zest to spritz

ice cubes

orange zest

The Instructions: Place the sugar syrup and bitters in a glass, add one ice cube, and stir. Add some of the bourbon and another ice cube and continue stirring. Keep adding ice and bourbon alternately, while stirring, until all the bourbon has been added. Stir again, then squeeze the oil from the orange zest twist over the drink, drop in the zest, and continue stirring. The whole process should normally take a few minutes, but if the ice is wet make sure you taste as you go to avoid over dilution.