16. Margarita

There’s no disputing that the margarita is the most popular tequila-based cocktail in town.

The Glass: Martini

The Ingredients:

salt to rim glass

1¾ fl oz tequila

1 fl oz Cointreau

1 fl oz lime juice

ice cubes

lime wedge

The Instructions: Rim a glass with salt, shake all the remaining ingredients hard with ice, and strain into the glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.