18. Pisco Sour

Just as the origins of the spirit itself divide opinion, this cocktail divides Peru and Chile and both claim ownership. The Peruvians argue its inventor was American Victor Morris at his eponymous bar in Lima in 1920, while Chileans claim its invention goes back to 1884 and an English sailor called Elliot Stubb, who replaced whiskey with pisco in his sour.

The Glass: Sour, wine glass, or rocks

The Ingredients:

2 fl oz pisco

dash Angostura bitters

1 fl oz lemon juice

4½ tsp sugar syrup

1 egg white

ice cubes

The Instructions: Shake all the ingredients hard with ice and strain into a glass over fresh ice.