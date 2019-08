19. Absinthe Cocktail

This has enjoyed many incarnations over the years but the original recipe was a very basic mix. This one comes from Jerry Tomas’ 1887 Bartenders Guide, in which he uses the anisette liqueur instead of sugar to sweeten the drink.

The Glass: Absinthe

The Ingredients:

1fl oz absinthe

2 dashes anisette

dash Angostura bitters

2 fl oz water

ice cubes

The Instructions: Shake all the ingredients with ice and strain into a glass.