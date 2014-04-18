2. Brandy Alexander

Replacing the gin in an Alexander with the smoother, darker brandy sets this up as a decent dessert drink. Popularized during Prohibition, it features in WJ Tarling’s 1937 Café Royal Cocktail Book with one part brandy to half crème de cacao and cream, but it is more commonly served as below.

The Glass: Martini or Coupe

The Ingredients:

1 fl oz cognac

1 fl oz brown crème de cacao

1 fl oz heavy cream

ice cubes

freshly grated nutmeg

The Instructions: Shake all the ingredients with ice and strain into a glass. Garnish with a sprinkling of freshly grated nutmeg and serve.