20. Negroni

They say that some people need 20 attempts at this drink before they really appreciate it, but there’s more balance here than in some of the aperitifs, and if at first you don’t succeed—it’s definitely worth working on.

The Glass: Rocks

The Ingredients:

1fl oz gin

1fl oz Campari

1fl oz sweet vermouth

ice cubes

orange slice

The Instructions: Stir all the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange slice and serve.