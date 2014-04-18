20. Negroni
They say that some people need 20 attempts at this drink before they really appreciate it, but there’s more balance here than in some of the aperitifs, and if at first you don’t succeed—it’s definitely worth working on.
The Glass: Rocks
The Ingredients:
- 1fl oz gin
- 1fl oz Campari
- 1fl oz sweet vermouth
- ice cubes
- orange slice
The Instructions: Stir all the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange slice and serve.