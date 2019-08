3. Clyde Common Whiskey Sour

The Glass: Sour or Rocks

The Ingredients:

2 fl oz high-proof bourbon whiskey

1 fl oz lemon juice

3 tsp sugar syrup

3 tsp egg white

cracked ice

lemon zest twist

The Instructions: Shake all the ingredients well with cracked ice, strain into a glass, and garnish with a lemon zest twist.