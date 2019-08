4. Tom Collins

London stakes a claim to this drink from the early 1800s, when it was allegedly served at the coffeehouse bar at the Limmer’s Hotel.

The Glass: Highball

The Ingredients:

2 fl oz gin

1 fl oz lemon juice

4 tsp sugar syrup

sparkling water to top

ice cubes

slice of lemon

The Instructions: Shake the ingredients with ice and strain into a highball over fresh ice. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a slice of lemon.