5. Martini

Steer clear of limes for garnish, unless you’ve got a penchant for the things. Or scurvy. Instead go with an olive or a lemon zest twist. If you’re going dry, then enhance the savory side with a few olives on a toothpick.

The Glass: Martini

The Ingredients:

2 fl oz gin

3 tsp dry vermouth

ice cubes

olive or lemon zest twist

The Instructions: Stir the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an olive or a lemon zest twist.