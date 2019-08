7. Bloody Mary

The Glass: Highball

The Ingredients:

salt and pepper to rim

1¾ fl oz/ vodka

2½ tsp lemon juice

7 fl oz tomato juice

4 dashes Tabasco

8 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp horseradish

pinch celery salt

ice cubes

celery stalk

slice of lemon

The Instructions: Rim the edge of a glass with salt and pepper. Place the remaining ingredients in a shaker, tumble gently, and pour into a glass over ice. Garnish with a stalk of celery and slice of lemon.