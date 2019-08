8. Mojito

The ubiquitous modern serve of the mojito uses crushed ice and is churned.

The Glass: Highball

The Ingredients:

fresh mint leaves

1 tsp sugar syrup

2fl oz white rum

4 tsp lime juice c

rushed ice

soda water to top

sprig of mint

The Instructions: Muddle the mint leaves and sugar syrup in a glass, add the rum and lime juice, and fill with crushed ice. Stir and top with soda water. Top with more ice if necessary and garnish with a sprig of mint.