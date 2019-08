9. Dark n’ Stormy

This drink has the rare “distinction” of a trademark, as odd as that might sound. Gosling’s claim is that it was first made when sailors added their brand’s Black Seal rum to a mug of ginger beer.

The Glass: Highball

The Ingredients:

2 fl oz Gosling’s Black Seal rum

ice cubes

ginger beer to top

lemon wedge

The Instructions: Fill a glass with ice, add the rum, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lemon wedge.