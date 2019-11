Barbuzzo 50 Cal Shot Glass GET IT!

You don’t wanna be doing shots all night long but every now and then, a shot can give you the jolt you can use as the night keeps dragging on. Get these decorative shot glasses for the bro-y friend of yours that would enjoy their aesthetic.

Get It: Pick up the Barbuzzo 50 Cal Shot Glass ($10; was $12) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!