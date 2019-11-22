21 Great Gift Ideas – Gift Guide 2019: Alcohol Related

Beer Chiller Sticks for Bottles GET IT!

Nobody wants to drink warm beer. It’s just antithetical to the very idea of enjoying one’s self. But there’s only so much you can do once you pull the bottle out of the cooler. Chill those bad boys in the freezer and place them in the bottle to keep them cold while you drink. It’s a simple, elegant solution.

Get It: Pick up the Beer Chiller Sticks for Bottles ($23) at Amazon

