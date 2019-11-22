21 Great Gift Ideas – Gift Guide 2019: Alcohol Related

Hotel Collection Stemware 8-pc. Set GET IT!

Some people can’t have enough wine glasses. A glass of wine a night without having to worry about cleaning up afterwards. Can’t hurt for those hosts either. Let the wine keep flowing.

Get It: Pick up the Hotel Collection Stemware 8-Pc. Set ($32 with coupon code SCORE; was $67) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out some of our other great Gift Guides below

18 Great Gift Ideas For Kids

22 Amazing Gift Items For The Gamer In Your Life

Gift Guide 2019: Stocking Stuffers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!