Waterford Eastbridge Decanter GET IT!

It’s a lot classier to put liquor into a glass decanter like this instead of laying it out in the bottle it came in. But they can be a little pricey. Which makes them a perfect gift for friends and family.

Get It: Pick up the Waterford Eastbridge Decanter ($150; was $300) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!