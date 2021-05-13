25 Best Delta 8 THC Gummies on the Market

Delta 8 gummies are increasingly becoming a favorite way of enjoying Delta 8 THC, among other cannabinoids. They are an ideal treat for whenever you want to free up your mind or just relax, given their calming, mood-boosting, and even sleep-inducing effects. And not to forget, these edibles are good for your health compared to vaping, which has long been a popular way of consuming CBD.

If you are in the market for some Delta 8 THC gummies, this comprehensive buyer’s guide is what you need. We made it so that you could check out some of the best Delta 8 gummies available right now, to ensure that you choose the perfect product for you.

What Is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is a cannabis compound closely related to delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive component in marijuana. While both of these cannabis compounds can get you high, induce euphoria, offer symptom relief, make you happy, and act as sedatives, these effects are less overwhelmingly potent when they come from delta 8 THC.

25 Best Delta 8 THC Gummies You Can Buy

The market is awash with tons of Delta 8 THC CBD gummies right now. We’ve rounded up 25 of the best brands to make it easy for you to narrow down on the ideal product.

Weight: 600mg (20mg/ gummy)

Count: 30

Price: $75

The Everest Delta 8 THC company manufactures the Everest Delta-8 Gummies, one of the most renowned brands in the market. These edibles are perfect for everyone, but especially those on a vegan diet since they are 100% vegan. Any time you reach out for a taste, you are sure to enjoy a burst of delicious raspberry flavor, instantly elevating your mood on the first bite.

These gummies come in small square shapes that are easy on the eye. If you appreciate color, you will undoubtedly be impressed by the blue hue on these edibles. Overall, it’s no hassle getting yourself to try out these gummies over and over again. Their appearance is indeed inviting even for those of us who are a bit color-sensitive when it comes to what we ingest.

The Everest delta-8 gummies are made from organically farmed cannabis, another factor behind their popularity among consumers. Right from cultivation to harvesting, the marijuana is subjected to the highest standards in the organic farming industry. Given this, you can be sure of the integrity of this product when it comes to safeguarding you from various harmful compounds.

All said, perhaps the most important detail is that these treats have passed third-party testing and transparency assessments. The Everest delta-8 gummies undergo independent third-party testing from GMP-certified laboratories before and after the production process. The goal is to assess the potency, standard, and safety of everything that goes into producing these edibles.

You, like any other consumer, can access laboratory results for each product online. If you are wondering what the point of this is, well, it’s to ensure the utmost transparency and honesty.

2. Effex’s Delta 8 THC Gummies

Weight: 200mg (20mg/ gummy)

Count: 10

Price: $27.98

Effex’s delta 8 THC gummies are worth giving a try if you are looking for a treat with different flavors. They come in a rainbow pack with various delicious flavors such as mango, blue razz, and strawberry. With these, you have the freedom to try out different tasty treats as per your cravings at any particular time.

Behind the tastiness of this product are various high-quality ingredients. There is sugar, citric acid, food color, corn syrup, natural flavor, vegetable oil & carnauba, and pectin, among other components. You are free to check the ingredients on the pack before making your purchase.

Effex’s gummies are made in America, and quality is assured through third-party laboratory testing. If you want to try out this delicious treat, especially for the first time, be sure to check out the manufacturer’s recommended serving (half a tacky.) They go on to advise that you wait for at least an hour before ingesting another gummy. The idea is to wait long enough for the effects to kick in before consuming another treat.

These gummies are ideal if you wish to get a buzz from delta 8 exclusively since there is no CBD in the product to counter the impact of delta 8 THC. Effex’s gummies come in a resealable bag, making it convenient to store your treats for future use.

3. Chill Plus Delta-8 Squares Gummies – 1000x

Weight: 1000mg (10mg D 8/ gummy & 10mg CBD/gummy)

Count: 25

Price: $45

Diamond CBD, a reputable and pioneering company in the cannabis industry, manufactures these gums. They use CBD isolates from hemp plants to manufacture the gummies and then infuse delta 8 into each of them. The product is available in different variations defined by potency, with the most potent variant containing 500mg delta 8 and 500mg CBD.

You are free to choose from various flavors, including melon, blueberry, and island mix, as per your preferences. The integrity of the product is unquestionable, given that the company uses only natural and high-standard components to make these edibles. This product is an ideal choice if you are eager to limit the possible highness you might achieve since it blends CBD and delta 8 effectively.

With Diamond CBD as the manufacturer, this product undergoes due diligence from production to packaging. The entire growth chain is expertly supervised to ensure that the hemp plants produce high-quality and potent compounds. Moreover, the state-of-the-art hemp extraction process guarantees the integrity of the CBD that is infused with delta 8 to create a gummy that’s fit for human consumption.

Check out the detailed nutrition information at the back of the Chill plus container to better understand what compounds are present in the gummies.

4. 3Chi’s Delta 8 Gummies

Weight: 200mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 8

Price: $19.99

3Chi is a well-known and top-rated brand in the CBD industry whose success in the market is attributed to an innovative formula devised by a scientist back in 2019. Their gummies are made in America using 100% organic compounds and top-notch extraction techniques. Vegan consumers would be delighted to know that these treats have zero gluten.

These gummies taste remarkably great, given the infused artificial tastes. CBC and CBN are also included in the ingredients list, giving these gummies an additional stimulation effect. You do not have to worry about the quality of these edibles since 3Chi passes all of its products through third-party laboratory testing.

The gummies come in packages of eight or sixteen. Each treat has a potency of 25 mg, meaning that a pack of eight and sixteen holds 200mg and 400mg potency, respectively. Users can choose between watermelon and black raspberry flavors. 3Chi recommends that you chew half of the gummy every day for an ideal experience.

5. Moonwlkr’s D-8 THC Gummies

Weight: 625mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 25

Price: $39.99

If you are in the market for a gummy that delivers an immediate effect, Moonwlkr’s D 8 gummies are an excellent place to start. They come in various flavors such as watermelon, mango, and strawberry, allowing you to choose the flavor you want. This brand is an excellent choice for people struggling with chronic pain, stress, and anxiety, given the anti-inflammatory and calming properties of the product.

Though you can have your Moonwalker gummy at any time, some users say that the best effect is realized when taken at night. On the mouth, these treats are pretty soft and tasty, making them a good idea for when you just want to relax and let your mind chill.

6. Delta 8 THC Gummies by Genesis – 25mg Hemp D8 each

Weight: 500mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 20

Price: $39.99

The Genesis Delta 8 THC Gummies are among the most potent and best in the market right now, making them an excellent purchase for the most resilient of us. The gummies pack 25mg delta 8, delivering a strong stimulation to the user at any time. Many consumers have nice things to say about this brand, but given the potency of their gummies, it’s best to start with a small amount instead of going all in at once.

These gummies give you a great amount of value for your money, though they’re only available in one variant (25mg/ gummy potency).

7. Treetop Hemp Delta 8 THC Gummies – 10mg D8 each

Weight: 300mg (30mg/ gummy)

Count: 10

Price: $24.99

These gummies are pretty much like the candies we enjoyed when young, save for the fact that these are sure to get you high. They come in an assortment of flavors, ranging from watermelon to rainbow, which can tantalize your taste buds as you bite and chew. Treetop gummies are only available in one potency option, limiting you to a single experience. This is ideal if you do not want to go overboard with getting high.

8. Boston Hempire D8 Edibles & Gummies

Weight: 50mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 2

Price: $9.99

Hempire is a relatively unknown name in the Delta 8 gummies niche, but it is quickly racking up a name for itself among consumers, thanks to their products’ effectiveness. At 25mg/ gummy potency, these treats are sure to get you high fast so you can start relaxing and calming your nerves. If you want a lighter buzz, this product has you covered as well since you can always go with the 15mg/ gummy potency variant.

Unlike many other brands, Boston Hempire allows you to test two pieces before deciding on a set of 18. As such, it is an ideal consideration if you only want to give the various flavors, potencies, or products provided by the company a try.

The gummies do not have any trace of CBD, meaning you will get uninterrupted highness from the delta 8. They are also highly rated by users, making them really worth the shot.

9. Diamond CBD Delta 8 Square Gummies Extreme Force – 20mg Hemp D8 Each

Weight: 500mg (20mg D 8 / gummy & 5mg CBD isolate/ gummy)

Count: 50

Price: $54.00

Chill Plus is a subset of the more popular CBD product brand, Diamond CBD. It has been around for over five years now, meaning you can trust them to provide only the best products. Their D8 gummies, like their other provisions, are widely loved by consumers.

The gummies deliver a consistent high quickly, making them perfect for whenever you want to relax your body and mind. You can choose from three flavors, namely pineapple, blueberry, and watermelon. Given this, you have total freedom to select the gummy variant that sits well with your taste preferences.

10. Bearly Legal’s Gummies Delta 8 Gummies

Weight: 200mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 8

Price: $19.99

This brand is associated with top-notch hemp products made using the highest standards in the industry. The gummies they produce come in packs of eight and twenty-four, each with a 25mg potency. Considering that, the eight-pack variation delivers a potency of 200mg while the twenty-four one has a 600mg potency.

Customers can choose between four flavors- pineapple, blueberry, strawberry, and pina colada. If you consider their candy options, the flavors extend to banana and mixed berry.

Third-party laboratory testing assures you of the quality and integrity of Bearly Legal’s treats. Besides, the company boasts of an A+ rating, implying that they are the best out there.

11. Bulk Delta 8 Gummies

Weight: 250mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 10

Price: $19.99

Industrial Hemp Farms provides the perfect deal if you are looking to acquire delta 8 gummies in bulk. The treats are available in green-grape flavor and have 25mg/ gummy potency. The natural compounds used as ingredients come from pesticide-free and non-GMO industrial hemp found within America.

With the possibility to order up to 25,000 gummies, this company puts the ball in your court as far as just how many gummies you want to buy. But perhaps the best thing about it is that you will get real value for your money.

12. Canna King’s Vegan Delta 8 Gummies

Weight: 150mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 6

Price: $24.99

This delta 8 gummy brand ensures that vegans are not left out of the fun. Canna Kings manufactures these treats using organic cane sugar and other high-quality organic components. Every pack of these edibles has six large gummies containing 25mg of delta 8. You have peach, berry, and citrus flavors to choose from.

13. DB Black Kush Gummies

Weight: 500mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 20

Price: $39.99

This brand of gummies, manufactured and sold by Direct Delta 8 (D8.co), comes in a classy, cubed design and is all black. The treats resemble caviar for the most part but don’t quite taste like it. They are watermelon flavored and have a bit of sugar for a sweet taste. Each black gummy is packed with 25 milligrams of delta 8 THC totaling 500 milligrams per container.

This black watermelon variant, officially known as Caviar x Kush, is one of four flavors available from the brand. Based on reviews from buyers, this product is best for attaining mental clarity and improving productivity. You can use it when you need to relax both your mind and body. However, the gummies should be kept in a cool, dry place as there’s a risk of them melting if exposed to heat. The container of 20 gummies goes for around $39.99 on backorder on the manufacturer’s website.

14. Elyxr D8 Gummies

Weight: 500mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 20

Price: $34.99 ($4.99 for the sample pack)

Elyxr is another well-known CBD manufacturer in the market. Among its medicinal hemp products is the Δ8 THC-infused gummies. A pack with twenty gummies is loaded with 500 milligrams of Δ8 THC, making about 25 milligrams per gummy. Its price ranges anywhere between $34.99 and $69.99 based on where you buy it and the flavor you choose. The gummies are currently available in five flavors and colors: mango, watermelon, cherry, orange, and blue razz. There’s also a variant that combines four of the five varieties in one container and is known as the party pack.

The good thing with this brand is that it offers a sample packet with one gummy from every flavor if you want to taste and before settling on a flavor. These edibles are pretty tasty—ranging from sweet, mellow, fruity, or sour—and potent, leaving no unpleasant aftertaste in the mouth.

15. DB Berry Blast Gummies

Weight: 500mg (25mg/gummy)

Count: 20

Price: $39.99

Another entry from D8.co is the D8 Berry Blast Gummies. These edibles are in the same delta 8 product line with Caviar Kush, Blue Razz, and Sour Lemonade. They are small (bite-sized) and cubed-shaped and come in a boxed clear jar. They, however, come in a dazzling red (resembling berries) color and are also berry-flavored.

You can only describe the sweet berry flavor as tasty and refreshing. The gummies work well for the intended purpose, with each gummy delivering a mild high that’s calming and relaxing. Usage for these gummies is as you desire, as the effects will be slightly different for different people. However, the recommended maximum is one gummy every six hours.

16. Happy Place Hemp – Delta 8 Gummies

Weight: 250mg (25mg/gummy)

Count: 10

Price: $25

These Happy Place Hemp gummies are another option for Delta 8 edibles lovers. They are available in two packaging sizes. The standard package is the 250 milligrams jar which contains ten gummies, each containing 25 milligrams. If you’re looking to try it out first, you can go for the 75 milligrams pack, which comprises three gummies. The 10-gummies jar goes for $25, while the 3-gummies packet is sold for $10.

Rather than come in one flavor per packaging, this brand is available as mixed fruit. Each packet/ jar has three different gummy flavors, including watermelon, orange, and blue raspberry. The three flavors come in bright colors representative of their fruit flavor. These Δ8 THC edibles are derived from 100 percent organic hemp, which means that they don’t contain any animal-derived products and are therefore vegan-friendly.

Apart from the Delta 8 THC Distillate, Happy Place Hemp gummies are also infused with sugar and corn syrup. The additional ingredients enhance the flavor giving the gummies’ a distinct softness and sweet taste. For first-time users, half a gummy is recommended.

17. Rift Delta-8 Gummies

Weight: 50mg, 500mg, 1000mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 2, 20, 40

Price: $4.99-$79.99

Rift Delta-8 gummies are manufactured and supplied by Pinnacle Hemp, an established CBD and hemp products producer. The gummies, which are packed in a child-resistant container, are sold in three different sizes: 50mg (2 gummies), 500mg (20 gummies), and 1000mg (40 gummies). Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC regardless of the package size.

The gummies come in circular, biteable pieces of different bright colors, including red, blue, orange, green, and yellow. They have a pleasant aroma/ smell, and the flavor is a blend of sweet and sour. A dose (one gummy) takes anywhere from 45 minutes to 1 hour to take full effect. You can expect to feel a bit high, relaxed and calm.

The hemp that the gummies are derived from is organically grown, with no pesticides or harmful chemicals. Once opened, you will need to keep them in a cool, dark, and dry place to maintain their potency, structure, and efficiency.

18. Snapdragon Delta-8 THC Gummies

Weight: 120mg, 300mg (10mg/ gummy, 25mg/ gummy)

Count: 12

Price: $14.99 – $22.99

The Snapdragon Delta-8 THC gummies are manufactured by Snapdragon, a hemp products manufacturer established in 2016. The edibles come in two different packs based on strength. There’s the 25mg sachet for those looking for something with higher efficacy. You can also go for the 10mg sachet if you are looking for something milder than what’s generally offered in the market. Both variants come with 12 gummies per sachet, with the latter being a couple of dollars cheaper than the former.

Currently, this brand of Delta 8 THC gummies comes in six flavors and colors. You will find strawberry (red), raspberry (blue), grape (purple), pineapple (yellow), orange (orange), and watermelon (green). The gummies are great tasting, with each pack containing an assortment of flavors. They are a cheaper alternative to other brands that can still provide the lifting and therapeutic effect you are looking for.

19. ATLRx Delta 8 Gummy Assorted Flavors

Weight: 75mg, 250mg, 500mg (25mg/gummy)

Count: 3, 10, 20

Price: $39.99 (20 count)

If you are looking for good quality Delta 8 THC organic edibles, ATLRx gummies are one option you can pick. A packet of these gummies (whichever size) comes in an assortment of flavors that include orange mango, strawberry, lime, blue raspberry, and watermelon. Like other organic entries on the list, it’s sourced from 100 percent farm-produced hemp grown in Colorado. The product is also tested in third-party-owned labs to ensure the quality of ingredients.

The recommended dosage for the gummies depends on your experiences with hemp products. A newbie should consume anywhere between a quarter and half a gummy. If it’s not your first time, a half to a full gummy should suffice. The manufacturer does not recommend consuming more than two gummies within a 24-hour timeframe.

20. CBD Farmhouse Delta 8 Natural Gummies

Weight: 750mg (25mg/gummy)

Count: 30

Price: $49.99

These natural gummies are produced and sold by CBD Farmhouse, a Texas-established company that deals with various hemp-derived products. The company itself is run by a team of pharmacists, business professionals, and cannabis experts. It also uses natural ingredients and quality processes, both of which give its products much credibility.

The gummies come in a small square shape and deliver a gradual kick that can last up to two hours at a time. The recommended serving size is 1-3 gummies, depending on your body weight and desired effects. This brand is also vegan and free of Delta-9 THC. The downside of this product is that there’s only one large size, 750 mg.

21. URB Delta 8 THC Gummies

Weight: 125mg, 250mg (25mg/gummy)

Count: 5, 10

Price: $14.99-$24.99

URB stands out as one of the first companies to delve into commercial Delta 8 THC products. URB Delta 8 THC gummies is one of the more reasonably priced options in the market. To experience moderate therapeutic and psychoactive effects of Delta 8 THC, you can either go for the small pack of 5 gummies or the larger 10-pack variant. Each URB gummy packs 25mg Delta 8 THC. The gummies are 95 percent Delta 8 THC, with the rest being CBC, CBN, CBC, and terpenes.

URB gummies come in various unique flavors that include green apple, tropical lush, watermelon, birthday cake, and strawnana smoothie. The gummies are vegan, delicious, and packed in a nicely designed container.

22. Binoid Delta 8 THC Gummies

Weight: 500mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 20

Price: $34.99

Binoid is another outstanding Delta 8 THC producer, with various gummy products already in the market. The Delta 8 infused gummies come in a selection of flavors, including peach dream, strawberry bliss, and green apple candy. You can also go for a mixed flavor bottle, which has all three variants.

The gummies are sold in a premium dark bottle of 20, with each gummy containing a potent dose of 25mg. The components, including the hemp and additives, are natural and vegan, making it ideal for most people. As for taste, the gummies are rich in flavor and quite sweet.

23. Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies

Weight: 500mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 20

Price: $39.99

Koi is a well-respected hemp brand that’s known for both purity, effectiveness, and potency. Among its most famous products is the Delta 8 THC Gummies. You can purchase the gummies in a 20-count jar. Each gummy carries 25 milligrams, enough to give you the therapeutic effects and moderate high that Delta 8 THC is known for.

There’s more than one choice of flavor, including strawberry, mango, blue razz, watermelon, and lime. The plus side of these edibles is the pure and natural ingredients from which they are sourced, as well as the nice air-tight packaging. However, if you are looking for strong, delicious flavors, this brand might come off as a bit bland for you.

24. Area 52 Delta 8 THC Gummies

Weight: 750mg (25mg/ gummy)

Count: 30

Price: $69

If you are looking for a tasty, vegan, organic, and no-gluten Delta 8 THC gummy product that can last you a whole month, then Area 52 Delta 8 THC Gummies is a fine choice. Though a little pricey compared to other products on this list, it does have a larger quantity of gummies. Perhaps what stands out most about this brand is that it’s low on added sugar, which counts if you are keen on limiting the sugar content.

The gummies come in an alien-themed sachet and are only available in one variant/size. Like other approved Delta 8 THC products, these gummies have passed independent lab testing. The manufacturer hails the gummies for benefits that include better appetite, improved libido, lower stress levels, and better mood.

25. Palm Treez Gummies

Weight: 150mg (10mg/ gummy)

Count: 15

Price: $19.99

Palm Treez, a Delta 8 THC vape and gummy producer, is relatively new to the market. So there’s not a lot to go by at the moment. However, it has caused a buzz due to its high-quality products and packaging. It currently sells two types/ flavors of Delta 8 THC gummies: sour bites and worms.

The gummies come in one size for both variants, which is 150mg. There are 15 gummies in a pack, with each bite-size piece being 10mg. While quite tasty, the Delta 8 THC content is a bit low and will only give you mild effects. However, it’s an excellent option for inexperienced people and anyone on a budget.

Verdict & Final Recommendations

While the market is quite saturated with Delta 8 THC gummies, you need to be selective when choosing to enjoy your edibles and feel their effects. These 25 brands are the best you will find in the market. Everest Delta-8 Gummies stand out as the best in the pack as they are delicious, organic, potent, good value for your money (30-count), and thoroughly tested in independent labs to guarantee quality.

There are other options too that you can look at and compare to make the right choice. Remember to take it slow if you are new (quarter or half a gummy) and only increase your dose once you get used to it.

