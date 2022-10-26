10. Pastrami on Rye

First served at Jewish Kosher delis dating as far back as the 19th century, the combination of sliced hot pastrami (brined beef smoked over hardwood) on freshly baked rye bread with spicy mustard is best eaten fresh.

Try it: At Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City, which serves them as fat as your fist, warning, “Ask for mayo at your own peril”. Or, get a #19 at 75-year-old Langer’s Deli in Los Angeles, which adds Swiss, coleslaw, and a Russian-style dressing.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!