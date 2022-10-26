Food & Drink

25 Best Types of Sandwiches in America—and Where to Eat Them

A Japanese Karaage chicken sandwich
11. Japanese Karaage chicken

A classic karaage (deep-fried) chicken sandwich starts with juicy chicken thighs that may be marinated tatsuta-style in soy sauce and sake, then get lightly dusted in katakuriko potato starch, and double-fried for extra crunch before being placed on a bun with creamy Japanese Kewpie mayo.

Try it: At Taku in Seattle, where you can also add flavors like bonito, soy, or Japanese curry.

