11. Japanese Karaage chicken

A classic karaage (deep-fried) chicken sandwich starts with juicy chicken thighs that may be marinated tatsuta-style in soy sauce and sake, then get lightly dusted in katakuriko potato starch, and double-fried for extra crunch before being placed on a bun with creamy Japanese Kewpie mayo.

Try it: At Taku in Seattle, where you can also add flavors like bonito, soy, or Japanese curry.

