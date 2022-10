12. French Dip

Two Los Angeles restaurants established in 1908 battle over who first served this sliced roast beef sandwich on a baguette with a side of beef jus for dipping. Taste for yourself and see who deserves the trophy.

Try it: Phillipe the Original serves it with pickled yellow hot chile peppers, and Cole’s, which offers an atomic pickle.

