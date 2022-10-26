Food & Drink

25 Best Types of Sandwiches in America—and Where to Eat Them

A Fishwich sandwich
23
Courtesy image 11 / 23

13. Fishwich

Order freshly caught fish—fried, grilled, or blackened; the debate is a quiet one—on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce for the perfect beachside bite.

Try it: Get a mahi mahi sandwich at a Flanigan’s in South Florida; a grouper sandwich at Big Ray’s Fish Camp in Tampa, FL; or fresh-water walleye at Gluek’s in Minneapolis, MN, which fries ’em in batter made from its own pilsner beer.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink