13. Fishwich

Order freshly caught fish—fried, grilled, or blackened; the debate is a quiet one—on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce for the perfect beachside bite.

Try it: Get a mahi mahi sandwich at a Flanigan’s in South Florida; a grouper sandwich at Big Ray’s Fish Camp in Tampa, FL; or fresh-water walleye at Gluek’s in Minneapolis, MN, which fries ’em in batter made from its own pilsner beer.

