14. Kentucky Hot Brown

We’ll pick up this gooey smothered pile with our hands just to get the Southern drenched open-faced sandwich on the list. The Brown Hotel in Louisville created it nearly 100 years ago by piling turkey and bacon on a thick slice of toasted bread, smothering it in a Mornay sauce and broiling it. Hangover: cured. Nap: imminent.

Try it: At The Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!