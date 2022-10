15. Caprese

While you can make this simple salad-turned-sandwich (that translates as “from Capri”) with fresh mozzarella cheese, sweet basil leaves and tomatoes drizzled with dressing on a panino at home, it rises to the next level with fine Italian ingredients.

Try it: At an Italian market like Salumeria Italiana in Boston, MA; or Tony’s Colonial Food in Providence, RI

