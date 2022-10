16. Cubano

Cuban immigrants put this sandwich on the map in either Miami or Tampa first. Both offer Mojo-marinated roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese, with sliced dill pickles and mustard on crusty, airy Cuban bread, all pressed on a griddle.

Try it: At Sanguich De Miami in Little Havana; or at La Segunda Central in Tampa who serves theirs Tampa-style with salami

