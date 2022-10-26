17. Reuben

Legend can’t decide if this hot corned beef sandwich was invented in Omaha during a poker game or at New York deli to impress an actress, but both states agree the combination of hot corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss on dark or marbled rye with Russian dressing is a winner.

Try it: At Sam LaGrassa’s in Boston, MA; or at Zingerman’s Delicatessen in Ann Arbor, MI who makes a premium version and a vegetarian tempeh one

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!