A Carolina BBQ Pork sandwich
23
18. Carolina BBQ Pork

Go for a whole hog chopped barbecue pork sandwich, or pork that’s pulled into hunks or shreds from the butt or shoulder. Either way, Southern slow-smoked pork on a bun with tangy Carolina-style vinegar-based sauce is a match made in heaven.

Try it: At Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston, topped with a red vinegar pepper sauce; or at The Dixie Pig in Rock Hill who also offers it with their mustard-based Dixie Gold 

