19. Grilled Cheese

Okay, yes, you can make a grilled cheese at home. But with the best quality and combination of cheeses, fresh bakery bread, and a dash of inventiveness, you can take it to the next level.

Try it: At Beecher’s Handmade Cheese in Seattle, WA who makes it with their own cheese; or at Block 16 in Omaha, NE who creates a different one daily alongside their bacon and brie with fruit butter

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!