20. Muffuletta

Invented at New Orleans’ Central Grocery in 1906, this sandwich is named for it’s round crusty Sicilian sesame bread. Inside, the salami, ham and mortadella meet both Swiss and provolone cheeses, which are topped by a green olive giardiniera salad and served warm or cold.

Try it: At Central Grocery on Decatur Street in New Orleans

