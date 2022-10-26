21. Falafel Sandwich

What likely originated in Egypt has become a Middle Eastern food staple: fried croquettes of ground chick peas (and sometimes fava beans), with herbs and spices like parsley cumin and coriander, piled in a pita with fresh vegetable garnish and tahini sauce.

Try it: At Mamoun’s Falafel who began serving it in Greenwich Village in 1971; or at Sandwich King host Jeff Mauro’s favorite spot: the Oasis Café behind a jewelry store in Chicago

