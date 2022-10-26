22. Italian Beef

Chicago lays claim to this sandwich, now getting the spotlight on Hulu’s The Bear. Beef chuck is slow-roasted in a broth full of garlicky Italian spices, then sliced and re-dipped in the gravy and served on a French roll topped “hot” (with a giardiniera of spicy peppers) or “sweet” (with Italian sweet peppers).

Try it: In Chicago, at Al’s Italian Beef that began serving it in 1938; or Johnnie’s Beef which opened in 1961

