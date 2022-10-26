23. Croque Monsieur

This ham and cheese-meets-grilled cheese combo (French for “Crunch Mister”) is ready for its comeback. It’s ham with a creamy cheese like Gruyère on thick bread soaked with creamy nutmeg-tinged Béchamel sauce and a brush of Dijon, topped with more cheese and browned. If you want a knife and fork sandwich, order it “Madame” with a sunny side egg on top.

Try it: At a brasserie like Le Bouchon in Chicago, or Buvette in Manhattan’s West Village

