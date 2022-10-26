24. Chicken Parmigiana

It’s believed that a baked eggplant dish served by families during the Italian diaspora evolved over time to become the chicken parm we know today: those juicy breadcrumb-coated fried chicken cutlets in a sweet tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and Parmesan. In this case, served on a warm and toasty hero roll.

Try it: At a classic New York pizza shop, like Delizia 92 on 2nd Avenue on the Upper East Side; or Nonna’s 1977 in Astoria, Queens

