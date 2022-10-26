25. The Bobbie

Yes, you can make this yourself from Thanksgiving leftovers. But if you’re craving it any other day of the year, have someone make you this roast turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce on a hero with mayo. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, says it was created as you’d imagine: by taking their holiday family favorite and dropping it on the permanent menu.

Try it: Warm or cold at Capriotti’s locations across the U.S.

