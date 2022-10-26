Food & Drink

25 Best Types of Sandwiches in America—and Where to Eat Them

The Bobbie sandwich
23
Courtesy image 23 / 23

25. The Bobbie

Yes, you can make this yourself from Thanksgiving leftovers. But if you’re craving it any other day of the year, have someone make you this roast turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce on a hero with mayo. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Wilmington, Delaware, says it was created as you’d imagine: by taking their holiday family favorite and dropping it on the permanent menu.

Try it: Warm or cold at Capriotti’s locations across the U.S.

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink