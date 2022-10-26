3. Bacon Egg & Cheese (B.E.C.)

This breakfast sandwich made from fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, and melted American cheese on a soft Kaiser roll is said to have blown up during the U.S. Industrial Revolution, when workers needed a quick bite. It’s since become the Big Apple’s quintessential comfort food.

Try it: In New York City, at Sunny and Annie’s 24-hour deli on Avenue B; or, truly, any corner bodega that makes it fresh and wraps it in foil so it steams to a warm, melty packet of joy.

