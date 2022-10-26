4. Lobster Roll

New England may agree on its best sandwich, but will forever battle how best to serve it: Connecticut-style, warm and dressed with melted butter; or Maine-style, cold and lightly dressed with mayo. Either way, great lobster rolls burst with chunks of tail and claw meat on toasted hot dog-like buns, ideally eaten in salty air by the sea.

Try it: At Lobster Landing in Clinton, CT; the Clam Shack in Kennebunk, ME; or Eventide in Portland, ME, which serves its brown butter lobster rolls on Chinese-style steamed buns.

