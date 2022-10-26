5. Bánh Mì

This Vietnamese grinder originated in Saigon after WWII when locals merged the French colonial influence with cheaper vegetable ingredients. Vietnamese refugees then brought the sandwich with them—traditionally made with roasted meat (like pork or chả lụa sausage) and served on a baguette with pickled carrots and daikon slaw, cilantro, and slices of jalapeno.

Try it: At Duc Huong in San Jose, CA; or The Saigon Sandwich Shop in San Francisco

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!