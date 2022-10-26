6. Philly Cheesesteak

Philadelphia lore says Pat’s King of Steaks invented this sandwich at his hot dog stand in 1930, then Geno’s across the street improved upon it. Both spots now serve thinly sliced pieces of rib eye steak cooked on a griddle with onions and served in a Italian roll with melted provolone, American, or “whiz wit,” aka drowned in a ladle of Cheez Whiz.

Try it: At Pat’s King of Steaks, Geno’s, or John’s Roast Pork in Philly, PA.

