25 Best Types of Sandwiches in America—and Where to Eat Them

Taiwanese Gua Baos
7. Taiwanese Gua Bao (pork bun)

Gua bao (meaning “cut bread” in Chinese) is a popular Taiwanese street food made with braised pork belly topped with peanut powder; pickled vegetables, like mustard greens; and cilantro. And it’s all served on a pillowy lotus bun that gets its fluffy rise from both yeast and baking powder before being steamed.

Try it: Joy in Los Angeles makes it classic, while Suzy Siu’s Baos in Atlanta, GA, tops theirs with pecan sugar, pickled red onions, and cilantro.

