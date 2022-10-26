Food & Drink

25 Best Types of Sandwiches in America—and Where to Eat Them

A Classic Italian Sub
23
Ezume Images 6 / 23

8. Classic Italian Sub

Call it a sub, hero, grinder, or hoagie. Just make sure it contains a few Italian cured meats like ham, capicola, salami, soppressata, and/or mortadella; along with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian peppers, and dressing on an Italian roll sturdy enough to handle the weight.

Try it: White House Subs in Atlantic City, NJ, has been making them since 1946; Bay Cities Italian Bakery & Deli in Santa Monica calls theirs The Godmother; and LaSpada’s in South Florida gives a show with your hoagie as they toss the meats down the line as they’re made.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink