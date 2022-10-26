9. Crabcake Sandwich

Try one at the source to see how crave-worthy it can be: Lumps of Maryland’s famous blue crabs are barely held together with bread or cracker crumbs, along with some binders and spice (like Old Bay), then gently broiled or fried before resting on a bun.

Try it: In Baltimore, at Koco’s Pub, who puts an 11-oz crabcake on theirs; or at Faidley’s Seafood, which has been serving crabcake sandwiches since 1886.

