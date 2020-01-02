25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Beer Cheese and Roasted Onion and Watercress Dip

“Super Bowl parties tend to have one or two dishes that everyone will go for–one being dips with chips. Both the Roasted Onion and Watercress and Beer Cheese dips that we serve at Lot 15 in NYC are tasty, nostalgic and simple for the at-home chef to make for large groups,” says Executive Chef Stephen Parker of Lot 15 in New York City. Make these dips a day prior to Super Bowl Sunday (or at least the morning of) to allow the flavors to completely come through and serve each with an assortment of veggies and chips.

Beer Cheese Dip

Makes 4 cups; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 jalapeños, roasted

2.5 pounds Velveeta

16 ounces water

16 ounces Pilsner

⅛ cup flour

⅛ cup cornstarch

Directions:

Heat water until boiling and mix in cornstarch and flour. Add beer and mix until all ingredients are incorporated. Chop jalapeños with a knife or pulse them in a food processor. Melt cheese in a double boiler or in the microwave and mix into the beer water mixture, and fold in peppers. Let cheese cool and serve in your favorite party dish.

Roasted Onion and Watercress Dip

Makes 2 cups; prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Spanish onion, roughly chopped and roasted

2 Tbsp olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

one 8-ounce package cream cheese, room temperature

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan

2 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp thinly sliced chives, plus a pinch for garnish

2 bunches chopped watercress

Directions:

Toss onions in olive oil and place in the oven at 325°F, roast onions until golden brown. Let onions cool to room temperature. Add cream cheese, sour cream, parmesan, mayo, Worcestershire, and seasonings into a food processor until everything is incorporated. The mixture should be a creamy smooth texture. Transfer dip into a mixing bowl, add chives and watercress and fold in with a spatula. Serve in your favorite party dish.

