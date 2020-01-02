25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Chicken Tortilla Soup with Lime and Hominy

Tori Martinet, RD and director of wellness and nutrition at Restaurant Associates, the company behind food operations at Google, Lincoln Center, and the Smithsonian, is a native Californian living in New York City. When she’s craving Mexican food, this comfort food recipe hits the spot.

Makes 12 cups (1–2 cups per serving); prep time: 15 minutes; cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil or canola oil

1 yellow onion, diced

2 poblano chiles, medium size, seeded and diced

1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

3 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp coriander, ground

1 tsp paprika, ground

4 limes, juiced

2 14-ounce cans diced tomatoes, no salt added

32-ounce chicken broth, low sodium

1 tsp salt

1.5–2 pounds chicken thighs, boneless, skinless, cleaned

1 cup corn

1 14-ounce can Hominy, drained and rinsed well

1 handful cilantro, chopped

a few glugs of hot sauce like Cholula

Directions:

Heat a large dutch oven over low-medium heat. Add oil and sauté onions and chilies about 10 minutes until they soften and onions are translucent. Add garlic and spices and saute another three minutes. Add in lime juice, tomatoes, salt, and chicken broth, stirring to combine. Cover and increase heat to bring to boil, then reduce heat to low and add chicken thighs. Simmer covered until chicken is cooked through and falls apart easily, about 10–15 minutes. Carefully remove chicken from the pot and shred or chop, then return to the pot. Add in corn, hominy, cilantro, and hot sauce. Adjust seasoning as desired and serve with extra lime wedges, sliced jalapeños, and more cilantro.

