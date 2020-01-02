25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Crunchy Spicy Chicken Salad

This crave-worthy recipe from recipe blogger Kate, founder of Babaganosh works well with crackers or tortilla chips. Make a double batch and put on a sandwich.

Makes 4–8 servings; prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 10-oz cans chicken breast, drained

½ red or orange bell pepper, seeds removed and finely diced

1 celery stalk, thinly sliced

2 scallions diced

¼ cup slivered almonds

3–4 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp of lemon juice (from ½ lemon)

2–3 tsp hot sauce, such as Tabasco (or more or less, to taste)

salt and pepper, to taste (optional)

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients from the chicken breast through the hot sauce. Mix well. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Serve immediately or chill in the fridge until ready to serve. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers for dipping and scooping.

