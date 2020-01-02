25 Easy Game-Day Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Crunchy Spicy Chicken Salad
This crave-worthy recipe from recipe blogger Kate, founder of Babaganosh works well with crackers or tortilla chips. Make a double batch and put on a sandwich.
Makes 4–8 servings; prep time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 10-oz cans chicken breast, drained
- ½ red or orange bell pepper, seeds removed and finely diced
- 1 celery stalk, thinly sliced
- 2 scallions diced
- ¼ cup slivered almonds
- 3–4 Tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp of lemon juice (from ½ lemon)
- 2–3 tsp hot sauce, such as Tabasco (or more or less, to taste)
- salt and pepper, to taste (optional)
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients from the chicken breast through the hot sauce. Mix well.
- Season with salt and pepper, if desired.
- Serve immediately or chill in the fridge until ready to serve.
- Serve with tortilla chips or crackers for dipping and scooping.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top